It was a simple tweak — just two words. But with that, Canada just voted to turn its national anthem “O Canada” gender neutral, delighting liberal lawmakers and infuriating conservatives.

The offending line — “in all thy sons command” — was switched to “in all of us command.”

The bill was first introduced by Liberal Member of Parliament Mauril Belanger, who died in 2016. Since 1980, when “O Canada” officially became the country’s anthem, 12 bills have been introduced to strip the reference to “sons,” which some argue is discriminatory.

“Mauril’s bill to make O Canada gender neutral passed third reading in the Senate tonight — another positive step towards gender equality,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

The Canadian anthem was composed by judge and poet Robert Stanley Weir in 1908. His original version did not include the offending line, which was added by Weir after World War I to honor the men who lost their lives in battle.

Shortly after the vote, the bill’s proponents celebrated.

“I’m very, very happy,” Independent Ontario Sen. Frances Lankin, who sponsored the measure, told the CBC.

“This may be small, it’s about two words, but it’s huge. … We can now sing it with pride knowing the law will support us in terms of the language. I’m proud to be part of the group that made this happen,” she said.

Sen. Chantal Petitclerc from Quebec, told the news outlet that she was jealous that the Canadians headed to Pyeongchang for the Olympics would get to celebrate with the new version. “I had the privilege to be on the podium many times and I never had the chance to sing ‘In all of us command,’ ” Petitclerc, a former Paralympian who’s won 14 gold medals, told the CBC. “I can only imagine what they’ll feel when they’re on the step of that podium. … It’s an amazing moment.”

Not everyone was excited. Conservative senators fiercely opposed the measure, arguing that Parliament had no business tweaking a century-old song decades after its author passed away. There were angry, too, that the legislation’s supporters used a parliamentary procedure to force a vote before opponents could say their piece.

“Clearly, I’m disappointed. It’s been a long fight, I believe the Canadian public wanted a say in our national anthem, just like they had in the great Canadian flag debate. This is an issue for the Canadian public to decide not just a couple of … senators,” said Sen. Don Plett, a longtime opponent of the change.

After 18 months of debate on the most recent version of the bill, Lankin introduced a motion in the Senate that would effectively shut down debate and immediately move to a vote.

Conservative senators were angry that Plett was not allowed to speak in opposition to that motion. “When a majority of individuals decide to shut down discourse in this place, democracy dies,” said Sen. Leo Housakos.

“Shameful, anti-democratic behaviour by Trudeau-appointed senators … as they shut down legitimate debate in Chamber,” tweeted Sen. Denise Batters.

Late Wednesday, the Canadian Senate offered its final approval of the legislation. It will need “formal royal assent” by the governor general before it becomes law, but that is expected to be granted.

Some senators suggested that the change should be put to a national referendum.

It’s unclear whether the shift matters to Canadians.

“Is this the sort of thing Canadians want their politicians to spend their time and our tax dollars on?” radio host Scott Thompson asked in a column on Global News. “I’m guessing on a list of 20, this is about 20th for most families just trying to make ends meet.”