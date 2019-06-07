Q: A friend disciplines her child in front of you, but you don't agree with the discipline method, and that makes you uncomfortable. Should you say something?

A: Barring any abuse, it's best to wait until after the situation to say something. If your friend is in the process of disciplining her child or the child is still around, don't have the conversation in front of the child because it undermines the parent's authority.

Recognize that this is a hot moment. If I'm upset because my child is doing something I repeatedly told him not to do, I'm not as levelheaded as I need to be and not as willing to talk about the situation.

Ask your friend if she's open to a conversation. If so, be empathetic and say, "I hear your frustration" or "That must be hard." Offer suggestions on how she can fix the situation by saying, "Here are some things I've tried" or "Have you considered this?"

If she has a "thanks, but no thanks" response, understand that you can't make her change her behavior. If the problem becomes drastic, choose not to be around your friend when she's with her kids.

ROBIN ELISE WEISS, parenting expert

A: Unless the child is in danger of being injured, the answer generally is no.

A lot of it depends on your relationship with the other parent. If your relationship is positive, your input could have a positive effect. But if you have a difficult relationship, keep your opinion to yourself. The same goes if you have nothing practical to suggest. Telling your friend that he or she "shouldn't do that" isn't going to help.

Was there yelling, spanking or humiliating in the punishment? While that would increase your urge to say something, it also probably would decrease the odds of your friend being open to your involvement. People who have lost their tempers usually are not receptive to criticism.

Instead, look for ways to be helpful and alleviate stress. Say, "May I hold the baby for you?" Or "Can I give you a break?"

DEBBIE GODFREY, CEO of ­positiveparenting.com and a ­parenting educator