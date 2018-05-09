LAS VEGAS — Brother can you spare a dime? How about 8 million of them?
A semi-trailer truck hauling $800,000 worth of dimes crashed Tuesday into a guard rail on an interstate near Las Vegas, spilling thousands of coins on the side of the road.
State troopers established a crime scene so a recovery team could collect the money,
The Nevada Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on I-15 about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Las Vegas when it hit a guard rail in the early morning.
KSNV-TV reported Wednesday the truck was hauling the money under a contract with the U.S. Treasury Department when it dumped the load and several bags split open.
The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
