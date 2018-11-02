– Republican Gov. Scott Walker arrived at the Milwaukee Bearing and Machining plant one afternoon earlier this week to a hail of applause from the assembled workers and supporters holding campaign placards and straining for cellphone photos.

The company he was visiting, which supplies oil and gas producers and others, had seen a significant decline in its business going into 2016. Since then it has rebounded, thanks in part to changes in federal regulations. “This year has been great,” said Shelly Judkins, the company’s sales manager. “The biggest problem we have is finding skilled labor to fill the positions we need.”

That’s the kind of economic change about which Walker has been preaching as he campaigns for re-election, that of a state on the move upward. When he came into office eight years ago, he told the audience, the state economy was “a mess.” Today, he said, “Things are completely different,” with low unemployment and more people at work than ever. “We turned this state around,” he said.

If that were all the Wisconsin gubernatorial election were about, Walker might expect to be cruising toward another four years in office. But this is the same governor whose initial moves — taking aim at bargaining rights of public employee unions — brought angry demonstrators to the State Capitol in Madison, set off bitter arguments that separated friend from friend and made an already divided state deeply polarized around his leadership.

Outwardly things appear calmer in Wisconsin these days, but beneath the surface divisions remain around Walker and around President Donald Trump, whose 22,700-vote victory in the state helped secure his electoral college majority. Few people are neutral about Walker, which is why, a few days from Tuesday’s balloting, he is in a struggle against Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction. A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed a dead-even race, with both candidates at 47 percent.

Walker is trying to hold back forces that could dramatically change the political complexion of the entire Midwest. For the past eight years, Republicans have controlled governorships across the region. With GOP-controlled legislatures, they enacted conservative policy agendas and in some cases drew legislative and congressional district lines that greatly benefited their party.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers speaks in Madison about his lifetime of experience in education.

Today the GOP’s hold on power is at risk. Democrats are favored to hold governorships in Minnesota and Pennsylvania and to pick up the governorship in Illinois. Gubernatorial seats in Iowa and Ohio, both of which are in GOP hands, are in the toss­up category.

But there’s no contest quite like Wisconsin’s, given Walker’s history and that he is seeking a third term, something only one other Wisconsinite — Republican Tommy Thompson — achieved. And this marks the fourth time Walker has asked voters to make or keep him as governor: After winning the election in 2010, he weathered a contentious recall election in 2012. Targeted by organized labor, he was dubbed “Dead Man Walker” by Time magazine ahead of the recall but managed to win by 7 percentage points. Two years later, he won re-election by 6 points.

“In ’10 and ’14, we had momentum on our side,” Walker said in a phone interview the morning after his appearance in Menomonee Falls. “The wind was at our back.” That’s no longer the case. “I’ve been warning since last year, even before last year, that this is a tough state and the left is angry,” Walker said.

Presidentially, Wisconsin has featured some of the closest races in the country over the past 18 years. Trump won the state by less than a percentage point two years ago, and Democrats in 2000 and 2004 won it be less than half a point. Only Barack Obama had easy victories.

Walker has held one public office or another for the past quarter century. Asked why he needs a third term as governor, he said, “I want to finish the job.” By that, he said he meant focusing on developing and building a skilled workforce for the state’s growing economy. To do that, he said he is prepared to invest in worker training and education. “My goal is not to just train and educate the workforce but to grow it,” he said.

Walker’s critics say that pledge to be an education governor rings hollow, given his record. Campaigning in Milwaukee earlier in the week, Evers blasted that record. “For eight years, we’ve had a governor who hasn’t dealt with the issue of student loan debt,” he said. “He’s demonized our teachers and he’s cut hundreds of millions of dollars out of our public education budget.” Someone in the crowd yelled, “Vote him out!”

Evers said he would give $1.5 billion in state aid to school districts if he is elected. Walker says Evers would raise taxes to do all he is pledging to do. Evers, in a telephone interview, responded by saying: “He is a liar … I’m planning to raise no taxes.”

On the economy, Evers argues that despite low unemployment, many Wisconsin families are still struggling. “His economic record is basically skin-deep,” Evers said. “If you look below the surface, there are lots of problems.”

Asked what kind of factor Trump plays in the gubernatorial race, Evers said: “We’re not running against the president. Our opponent is Scott Walker.”

Walker has frustrated his opponents repeatedly during his time in office. The question in these last days is whether he has the wherewithal to do it one more time.