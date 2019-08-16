Brain research has shown how relevant sleep is to health, so it’s more important than ever to get a good night’s sleep. In the bedroom, that means not just decorating in calming colors but also minimizing stressors and optimizing conditions for a restful night. We asked some experts for advice and products to achieve that.

• Minimize noise. A key obstacle to uninterrupted sleep is noise. To reduce it, Brooklyn-based architect and designer Adam Meshberg, founder of Meshberg Group, recommends soundproofing the walls — building an additional thin wall in front of the original, adding a layer of QuietRock Sheetrock or sealing any cracks or gaps within the walls. To a lesser extent, wallcoverings can also absorb sound, he said, though a padded wallcovering will do more than a simple wallpaper.

Cracks and gaps are also a problem when it comes to windows. Restoring or replacing drafty windows can make a huge difference in the amount of noise seeping in.

For a simpler fix, getting an upholstered headboard helps with acoustics, said Florida-based designer Adriana Hoyos. Go for fabrics at least 1 millimeter thick; suede, velvet, leather and leatherette are stylish options.

Andrew Bowen, director of staging at ASH NYC, suggests a combination of loose items — a large area rug, floor-to-ceiling window drapery and a fully upholstered bed — for a quiet, relaxing environment.

Alternatively, try white noise. A fan might do the trick, but Julien Baeza, assistant project manager at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, suggests Spotify and soundscape machines.

The Rug Company’s Deep Pile Merino Natural Rug offers a luxe, cozy feel.

• Keep the lights out. Lights out is essential to bedtime. In particular, avoid exposure to the blue light from LED bulbs and electronic devices, said Pablo Castillo, sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic. “The body reacts to this artificial light as if it were still daytime,” he said in an e-mail, “and the pineal gland will stop producing the sleep hormone melatonin, resulting in poor sleep quality.”

That’s why you should stay away from bright light for at least three hours before bedtime, reduce screen time, and set devices on night mode an hour or two before bed, plus use blue-light-blocking coating on screens or glasses if you “use computers and digital devices heavily,” Castillo wrote.

To lightproof the bedroom, “blackout window treatments are a must,” said Greg Roth, a designer at Home Front Build in Los Angeles, by e-mail. “Installing a cornice box at the ceiling level can help prevent light from escaping upward from the windows and reflecting off the ceiling.”

• Go soft and simple. Simplify your space for sleeping only. It doesn’t matter whether you live in a mansion or a studio, you can declutter for a calming effect, according to Meridith Baer, founder of staging company Meridith Baer Home.

A sleep-friendly bedroom is like a “good snuggle” — one that makes you “feel embraced and safe,” like a cocoon, Alex P. White, a furniture designer and decorator based in New York and Los Angeles, said in an email. So keep things “tonal and tactile, with as many luxurious materials as your budget allows.”

As for decor, Keep decor light and uncomplicated, said New York designer Ryan Korban. He recommends using light-colored paints that are warm and not stark and light-wood floors.

For the most soothing tone, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, recommends sky blue, writing in an e-mail that it’s a “positive color” with a sense of “dependability” that can help you fall asleep. You can create a “blue sky” by painting the ceiling, Eiseman suggests. Make it high-gloss for more definition.

• Regulate your schedule. Not everyone needs eight hours of sleep, but to “avoid chaos in your circadian rhythms, it is suggested that you maintain the same schedule every day,” said Rachel Salas, sleep specialist and associate professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

For frequent travelers and those working night shifts, a circadian lighting system, which adjusts from a warm color spectrum to a cooler spectrum and back to mimic natural light cycles, can be especially useful. Such systems can “artificially create an ambiance that minimizes jet lag and allows for deep sleep,” Baeza wrote in an e-mail. “Some sophisticated LED systems allow for automatic dimming and color changes over time.”

• Focus on the bed. No doubt, the most important component is the bed. That’s why selecting the right mattress, sheets and pillows can help you get a good slumber. Meshberg recommends 200- to 300-thread-count organic cotton sheets such as the Classic Starter Sheet Set (starting at $93, Brooklinen) and the Italian Vintage-Washed 464 Percale Sheet Set ($369-$429, Restoration Hardware).

Also, “the quality and proper weight of your duvet and down comforter are essential in regulating your temperature,” Meshberg wrote. Generally, 700-fill comforters are best for winter and 600-fill works well during summer. (Fill refers to down; synthetics might be labeled as heavyweight or lightweight.) (The National Sleep Foundation also recommends setting your thermostat at 60 to 67 degrees.)

For a mattress, he suggests Casper’s Original ($595-$1,195) or Wave ($1,345-$2,495) for those who prefer more support. The Beautyrest Recharge Dawson 12½-inch hybrid firm mattress ($1,299-$1,999, mattressfirm.com) works well for those sharing beds with restless sleepers because the memory foam won’t move around as much, Meshberg said.