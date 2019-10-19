Today's game between St. Thomas and St. John's is expected to draw of capacity crowd of about 20,000 to Allianz Field in St. Paul, the home of Minnesota United's soccer team.

If you don't have a ticket to the game, you can watch a live web stream of the game by clicking here. The webstream is provided by the University of St. Thomas.

To listen to the St. John's radio broadcast of the game, click here.

For links to other games incolving Minnesota's Division II and Division III football teams, go here.