Would you rather eat that ATM receipt than risk seeing your balance? You are not alone. Keeping tabs on money can be stressful and confusing. Even if you know you should keep track of your finances, it can feel easier to just ignore balances, credit card statements and bills.

But what is easy now may lead to overdrafts, a lowered credit score, debt and perhaps missed opportunities to save and invest.

Don't feel guilty. Justin Nichols, a certified financial planner, tells clients in this situation: "Let's just start new right now and figure out a plan to move forward."

Step 1: Determine if you need professional help. If you can't cover your basic needs or feel like you are drowning in debt, talk with a nonprofit credit-counseling agency. Credit counselors offer free budgeting help and may be able to create a plan to consolidate your debts and lower the interest rate.

Step 2: Schedule financial check-ins. Acknowledge any anxiety you feel about dealing with finances. If you address your finances only when you feel bad, you may associate the behavior with negative feelings. Financial-wellness coach Amanda Clayman recommends scheduling a weekly financial check-in at a neutral time. The idea is to "reprogram your emotional experience around money so that you can be much more effective," she says.

Take 30 minutes each week to review your spending activity and the balances on your checking and savings accounts, as well as any outstanding debt. Then, take note of any upcoming bills or other money events — such as payday — and make a loose plan to prepare pending expenses.

Step 3: Tackle small, achievable goals, like those check-ins, to start identifying as a financially responsible person, too. Ashamed by overdrafts? Go the next two months without one — then another two months. Paying bills late? Make each of next month's payments on time.

Step 4: Reap your rewards. Build that positive association with money management by rewarding yourself. Treat yourself to ice cream or your favorite TV show after your weekly check-in, for example.

Some benefits will be intangible but meaningful nonetheless, like the pride in taking on those important (if dreaded) goals, said Sarah Newcomb, a behavioral economist for Morningstar.

Later, you will likely see that those small goals you accomplished help your finances — which is pretty satisfying, too.

Laura McMullen is a writer at NerdWallet. E-mail: lmcmullen@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauraemcmullen.