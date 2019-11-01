The failure of yesterday’s diet du jour never seems to dampen enthusiasm for today’s. Case in point: the burgeoning interest in personalized diets tailored for your DNA.

There absolutely is a genetic component to obesity, but to figure out whether knowing your genome can help you zero in on a diet that’s appropriate for you, you have to understand what those genes do. And what they won’t do.

For instance, consider your metabolism. Even if two people are the same age, weight and gender and have the same body fat percentage, their base metabolism — the stuff that keeps our organs working and our temperature constant — “might vary on average 200 calories,” said Eric Ravussin, director of the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Louisiana State University. “The extreme can be plus or minus 200 calories; you can be 400 calories apart.”

That many calories isn’t chump change. But that alone doesn’t account for why so many people are battling the bulge these days. He points to the modern food environment — tempting, convenient, cheap, calorie-dense food coming at us 24/7 — as the root of the problem.

“I don’t think [genetics] explains our obesity epidemic,” Ravussin said. “The genes, the biology hasn’t changed over the past 50 years. Weight gain is the result of interactions of your biology and the environment. What has changed drastically is the environment.”

Ruth Loos, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, agreed that the contribution of resting metabolic rate to obesity “is small and the genetic component is very likely to be small as well.”

Giles Yeo, a researcher at the University of Cambridge and the author of “Gene Eating: The Science of Obesity and the Truth About Diets,” said more than 300 genes appear to play a role in obesity, and researchers are just beginning to figure out what they do.

From what we do know, said Yeo, “it’s the brain.” Partly, that’s how we experience hunger. It’s also how we experience the reward element of food. “Genetic propensity to obesity is a propensity to eat more.”

Some of us hear the call of food louder. And some of us are also better at resisting it. Both Loos and Yeo said that while the lure of food likely has a genetic component, so does willpower (something we can say of “the vast majority of human traits, plausibly all,” said Yeo), and that, too, comes into play.

Loos said that, at most, 50% of obesity is connected to genetics. That still leaves 50% that isn’t.

Which casts doubt on the overall effectiveness of genome-based diets. If the belief that “this time, it’s personal” helps strengthen people’s resolve, the diet might, indeed, be more effective. But that’s more psychological than physical, and, eventually, weight gain vs. loss comes down to physical matters.

“Genes load the gun, and the environment pulls the trigger,” Loos said.