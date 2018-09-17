When it arrived in 2017, "Iron Fist" took a lot of heat for not having an Asian leading man in a mystical martial arts role. Turns out the Netflix/Marvel series had an ace up its sleeve: an Asian leading lady ready to take over the mantle.

In a second season that has vastly improved over the first, nothing stood out more than Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) emerging as the new Iron Fist in the final (10th) episode. Henwick, a British actress, is the daughter of a Singaporean Chinese mother, and her father is British author Mark Henwick.

It is a bold move that becomes excitedly predictable once we realize that Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is not confident he's wielding the Iron Fist for all the right reasons. Danny feels like he is becoming addicted to the power of the fist and continually looks for a reason to light it up. When his adoptive brother, Davos (Sacha Dhawan), steals the Iron Fist power from him, the fight to get that power back comes with the realization that, at least for now, someone else should be the Iron Fist.

That someone is Colleen, who is now officially a vigilante in New York, fighting crime with her chi-charged glowing white fist and katana blade.

If ever there was a move that more than makes up for this show continuing to not give us the yellow and green Iron Fist superhero suit, it is this one. But Colleen being the new Iron Fist is not the only thing special about the end of Season 2. Another major revelation is she may be the descendant of Wu Ao-Shi, the first female Iron Fist.

"The Pirate Queen of Pinghai Bay" is mentioned this season. (The tale of the first female Iron Fist was originally told in "The Immortal Iron Fist" No. 7. Wu Ao-Shi made her first Marvel Comics appearance in "The Immortal Iron Fist" No. 2.) The story of a warrior woman and the fisherman she loved, thought by Colleen to be a fairy tale, actually happened long ago in K'un-Lun, the magical land where Danny trained and eventually became the Iron Fist. Danny is convinced Wu Ao-Shi and Colleen are connected, giving a stronger explanation of how she is able to contain the power of the Iron Fist to begin with.

In our mild review of the first season of "Iron Fist," we mentioned a strong embrace of "The Immortal Iron Fist" comics could be the perfect remedy for what was ailing this series (we also said Henwick would make a strong Iron Fist herself). The story focuses on the discovery of Iron Fists of the past and other magic cities like K'un-Lun, each with a protector, similar to Iron Fist, who all must eventually compete in a tournament, fighting against one another.

"Iron Fist" finally seems headed in that direction. With strong source material guiding the way and a new Iron Fist in Colleen (which isn't a part of "The Immortal Iron Fist" comic book story, but should be a welcome change by many fans), Davos not being dead and the potential of a Daughters of the Dragon spinoff series with Henwick and Simone Missick's Misty Knight, this show has gone from Netflix's weakest Marvel link to one that could possibly be the streaming giant's best superhero offering.

Having said that, here is hoping that the suit and mask finally show up in Season 3.