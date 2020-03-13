– A team of scuba-diving biologists has released nearly 200 baby giant sea bass into the murky depths of Santa Monica Bay where the critically endangered fish will grow to be the size of Volkswagen Beetles.

The captive-bred infants recently released quickly adapted to their new home, a submarine canyon about 30 feet beneath the waves, where the currents are rich in nutrients and tiny shrimp, a favorite food for the bass.

The 4-inch infants can reach 560 pounds, 7 feet in length and live to be 75 years old. They are also as imperiled as black rhinos. Giant sea bass were among the most overfished species in the 1930s. Today, fewer than 500 breeding adults cruise Central and Southern California’s coastal waters, according to a recent genetic study.

“Total success!” said Michael Couffer, a biologist and underwater photographer. “They were behaving as though they had been raised in the wild instead of in captivity. Some were chasing each other around. Others seemed to be getting ready to start looking for food.”

The unprecedented release of so many giant sea bass was the brainchild of Larry Allen, a professor of biology at Cal State University Northridge, whose lab started the process. In May, an adult male and two adult female giant sea bass spawned an unintended bounty of thousands of eggs. Larvae hatched from those eggs went on to become several hundred pampered babies in carefully monitored tanks at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro.

In collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Cal State Northridge and Cal State Long Beach, 180 baby giant sea bass were released, followed by another 175 from the Long Beach aquarium.

A team of scuba-diving biologists from the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium prepare to release nearly 200 baby 4-inch endangered giant sea bass into their new home, about 30 feet beneath the waves and at the mouth of a submarine canyon where the currents are rich in nutrients and tiny shrimp -- their natural delicacy -- in Santa Monica Bay, Calif., on March 4, 2020. The release marks the first time that an aquarium has released aquarium-raised giant sea bass into the ocean.

Their parents, each weighing about 200 pounds, were tagged and then released into the ocean in October.

Aquarium officials asked that the exact locations not be made public to improve the fish’s odds of survival.

But with luck and stealth, the baby giants “will grow quickly,” said Nicole Leier, senior aquarist in charge of exhibits at the Aquarium of the Pacific. “In 10 years, they’ll be up to about 100 pounds. In 15 years, they’ll reach maturity.”