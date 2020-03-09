What if you could boost your child's immunity to depression in a comic book format?

What if your teen could choose her own adventure from the pages and subsequently learn to manage relationships and build resilience through cognitive-behavioral techniques?

That's what University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) researchers are creating with Catch-It, an interactive online comic book intended to help ages 13-18 through a range of coping strategies. Created with evidence-based clinical research into depression prevention, Catch-It is a technology-based behavioral vaccine that intercedes before a depressive episode escalates.

"Those that are at risk ... this tries to find people before they develop mental illness, particularly children, and actually prevent that mental illness," said Dr. Benjamin Van Voorhees, department head of pediatrics at UIC's College of Medicine and Catch-It's principal investigator. "We do that for many other diseases, like mammograms, screening for cervical cancer."

The project is a result of several studies in rural, urban and suburban landscapes that began in 2002, according to Van Voorhees, but this latest iteration adds a comic book slant. Narrated through an audio component, Catch-It is a narrative game in which the reader influences the outcome by choosing which action the chosen comic book character will take.

Characters are placed in scenarios that are considered common to adolescents dealing with depression, and stories were scripted around those situations. The interactive pieces offer users the opportunity to apply lessons learned and to affect the outcome of the story. The scenarios are presented in 14 modules that take about 15 to 30 minutes to get through, with questions and responses. The curriculum can be accessed via computer or smartphone, making it way more playful compared with a workbook vibe, said Josh Gryniewicz, narrative strategist on the project.

"There is this one module where a boy said hi to a girl he knew in school, but she didn't say hi back to him," said Aliza Gussin, 17, of Glenbrook North High School. "The module was about not assuming the worst in that situation — not being like: 'Oh, she didn't say hi to me. She must hate me. We're not friends anymore.' I know things like that really do happen in high school. I know it sounds kind of ridiculous, but it does really happen."

Gussin, who is part of the teen advisory board for Catch-It, says the curriculum, which has components for teens and another for parents, covers a broad spectrum of issues that teens might face in their day-to-day life, including having dark thoughts while hanging out in your room. Catch-It's approach on positive thinking is simple but effective, she added.

Van Voorhees said the medical community struggles to implement effective prevention programs, but Catch-It is just that, a prevention model.

"We want to give people a sense of agency and resources that are culturally accessible and accessible through ordinary health care encounters that can allow them to redirect their lives," he said. "It's just flipping the paradigm. It's a fundamentally more optimistic, hopeful cultural framing around mental health."