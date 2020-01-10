ALBANY, N.Y. — Manny Camper recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Siena to a 61-58 win over St. Peter's on Thursday night, the Saints' seventh straight home victory.
Jalen Pickett had 16 points and six rebounds for Siena (7-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sammy Friday IV added 10 points.
Aaron Estrada had 13 points for the Peacocks (5-7, 2-1). KC Ndefo added 7 points and five blocks. Quinn Taylor had seven rebounds.
Siena faces Manhattan on the road on Sunday. St. Peter's plays Canisius at home on Sunday.
