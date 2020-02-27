HAMDEN, Conn. — Manny Camper had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Siena topped Quinnipiac 84-77 on Wednesday night.
Donald Carey added 18 points for the Saints, while Jalen Pickett chipped in 17. Elijah Burns had 10 points for Siena (16-10, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.
Rich Kelly had 26 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-10). Kevin Marfo added 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Jacob Rigoni had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Siena defeated Quinnipiac 84-61 on Jan. 26. Siena plays Marist on the road on Friday. Quinnipiac plays Fairfield on the road on Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Souhan: Latest collapse could prevent Oturu, Carr from NCAA opportunity
The Gophers' epic loss to Maryland might seal their NCAA fate, and could limit the number of times we get to see Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr together.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball returns to Iowa, its house of horrors
The Gophers have lost nine straight in Iowa City since January of 2007.
Gophers
Gophers-Maryland men's basketball game recap
A look back at Wednesday's game.
Sports
Timberwolves rally late, shock Heat 129-126
The Miami Heat get leads. They just can't hold them.
Wild
Gameday preview: Wild at Detroit
The Wild, winner of three of its past four games, will try to continue its push toward the playoffs against the Red Wings, who have lost seven of eight and have only 34 points