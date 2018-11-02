COLUMBUS, Ohio — Campaigning in the neck-and-neck Ohio governor's race is intensifying in the run-up to Tuesday's election.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren rallied college students on Thursday for Democratic candidate Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer protection chief. Former Vice President Joe Biden stumped for Cordray on Monday.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) headlines a get-out-the-vote rally for Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Lindsey Graham have previously campaigned for DeWine.

Democrats see Kasich's departure due to term limits as an opening amid national energy moving in their favor. Republicans are banking on a slate of familiar incumbents to win the closely divided state.

President Donald Trump visits Cleveland on Monday to urge votes for Republicans. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Cordray and Democrats last month.