Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty has raised nearly seven times as much money as his GOP rival Jeff Johnson so far this year, while U.S. Rep. Tim Walz continues to lead the pack of Democratic candidates in total fundraising as the primary election looms.

However, campaign finance reports released Tuesday show Attorney General Lori Swanson has outpaced Walz’s fundraising since she joined the governor’s race on June 4. Swanson raised more than $606,000 in less than two months, but had just $135,255 remaining in her bank account, the least of any candidate for governor.

The reports detail how much money candidates raised and spent from the beginning of the year through July 23. They provide the last glimpse at where candidates for governor and other statewide offices, as well as legislative hopefuls, stand financially before the Aug. 14 primary.

State Rep. Erin Murphy, the DFL-endorsed candidate for governor, had raised $585,010 this year and spent more than half that amount. Walz had raised twice as much as Murphy this year, nearly $1.28 million. He had almost $500,000 in remaining cash.

Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner and the GOP-endorsed candidate, has raised a little more than $300,000 in 2018 and had two-thirds of that amount left in the bank. Pawlenty, meanwhile, has raised $2.1 million. His two terms in the governor’s office, presidential bid and work for the financial industry in Washington helped connect him with a wide net of donors.

“Our campaign is running strong across the entire state and the extensive scope of our grass roots supporters — with donors from each of Minnesota’s 87 counties — shows that our message is resonating broadly,” Pawlenty said in a statement. “Our fundraising has continued to be strong throughout this campaign and puts us in a good position to win the primary on August 14 and in the general election on November 6.”

Frmer Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty

Walz’s campaign said in a news release that July has been their strongest fundraising month so far, and on July 30 they raised $50,000, which would not be included in the report.

“We are absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support from Minnesotans across the state,” Walz’s statement said. “Whether it’s a dairy farmer in Todd County, a teacher in Minneapolis, or a bus driver in Hugo, Minnesotans from all walks of life are joining our campaign to unite this great state.”

In the state attorney general’s race, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison had significantly outraised DFL competitors. He secured nearly $213,000, and has about half that left to spend. Five Democrats and three Republicans are running for the seat, many of whom were last-minute entries after Swanson’s decision in June not to seek re-election threw that race into disarray.

Of the Democratic candidates, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley has raised the second most this year at $62,150, and state Rep. Debra Hilstrom came in third on fundraising with just under $42,000.

The Republican front-runner and endorsee Doug Wardlow has raised almost $115,000 and has a cash balance of more than $65,000 left.