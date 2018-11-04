BILBAO, Spain — Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello has won awards for best artist and best song at the MTV EMAs held in Bilbao, Spain.

The 21-year-old Cabello beat out Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa and Post Malone for best artist at Sunday's show.

Her hit song "Havana" took the trophy for best song.

Cabello was voted best pop artist last year when the awards were announced in London.

The show, formerly known as the MTV Europe Music Awards, celebrated its 25th edition in northern Spain. The awards are held in a different European city each year, with winners selected by fans across the continent.