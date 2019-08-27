SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police in suburban Houston are looking for a woman who used a power tool to break into a Botox clinic and steal anti-aging products.
Sugar Land police say surveillance cameras captured the burglary Friday night at the Botox RN MD Spa.
The footage shows a woman approaching the locked door of the spa and trying unsuccessfully to open it. She then retrieves a battery-powered grinding saw from a light-colored Mercedes SUV and uses it to cut into the clinic's front door.
Authorities say the woman stole an undisclosed amount of products from the clinic before driving away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sugar Land police.
