LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. — Arizona wildlife officials say the lone surviving egg laid by a pair of nesting bald eagles could begin hatching at any moment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is livestreaming the view from inside the nest at Lake Pleasant. Since the camera went live in December, more than 320,600 people have tuned in.

Jeff Meyers with the department says the breeding season has been a roller coaster for viewers as the first egg was eaten by ravens. The second was eaten or damaged by a ringtail, and ravens were blamed for the demise of the third.

On Feb. 24, a day after losing the third egg, the female laid the fourth egg.

Officials say there's a moderate chance of hatching and if it does, its parents will still have to fend off predators.