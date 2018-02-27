PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Nineteen people, mostly foreigners, have been injured and the driver of the bus they were on killed in a collision with another vehicle in eastern Cambodia.
Police Col. Sam Nal said those injured in the pre-dawn accident Tuesday in Kampong Cham province were four Germans, three Britons, three Thais, two people from France, two Israelis, a Chinese and four Cambodians. Most had only slight injuries but two are in critical condition.
The bus they were on was heading to the capital, Phnom Penh, from Siem Reap — site of the Angkor Wat temple complex — when it collided with a minibus.
Serious road accidents have become increasingly frequent in recent years in Cambodia. According to an Interior Ministry report, more than 1,500 people were killed in traffic accidents last year.
