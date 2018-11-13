ROSEVILLE, Minn. _ Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.
The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $27,000 in the period.
Calyxt shares have declined 46 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.86, a drop of 44 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLXT
