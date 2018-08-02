NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. _ Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $196,000 in the period.

Calyxt shares have decreased 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 62 percent in the last 12 months.

