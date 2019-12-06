BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius — Calum Hill took the lead at the Mauritius Open with an 8-under 64 on Friday in the second round.
The Scottish golfer, chasing his first European Tour victory, is at 12-under 132 for the tournament.
Hill is playing only his sixth event on the European Tour. He is 115th in the rankings after two wins on the Challenge Tour.
Three players are a stroke off the lead — Matthieu Pavon (66), Thomas Detry (66) and Brandon Stone (67).
