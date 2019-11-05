LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police said Tuesday they recovered $800,000 worth of prints by Scottish abstract expressionist Benjamin Creme after a caller told them they were in their San Fernando home.
Police believe the 1,200 signed prints were there for several years but the person who had them only recently checked a law-enforcement database and discovered they were stolen.
Detectives say the caller, who was not identified, told them they were found in a late relative's storage locker.
They include "Flame-Coloured Deva," ''Shakti II" and other works by Creme, who in later years became better known for his belief in UFOs and predictions of a second coming of Christ and other messiahs.
He died in 2016.
