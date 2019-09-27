Buried in the controversy over President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was an effort by the Ukrainian leader at currying favor with Trump through his business.

“Actually, last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park, and I stayed at the Trump Tower,” Zelensky told Trump, according to a rough transcript.

Zelensky’s comments mark the first known example of an interaction Democrats and government ethics experts have warned about since Trump took office: that foreign leaders would try to influence Trump by spending money at his properties and telling him about it.

Other Ukrainian officials have also patronized Trump properties. A top Zelensky aide met at Trump’s Washington hotel in July with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, a frequent patron of the hotel himself, according to the New York Times. A lobbyist who registered as an agent of Zelensky’s with the U.S. government hosted a $1,900 event at the D.C. hotel in April, according to a federal filing.

Internal hotel listings of VIP guests at the hotel, obtained by the Washington Post, show that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Guiliani’s in his efforts to build connections with Ukraine, stayed at the hotel in April 2018 and were listed as Trump loyalty card members and repeat customers.

“This is what we’ve been warning about for years: proof directly from the White House that a foreign leader is trying to get in Trump’s good graces by telling him he stayed at his hotel,” the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in a statement.

Another advocacy group, Public Citizen, tweeted, “The Ukrainian president telling Trump that he spent money at his New York hotel is an important reminder that our president violates the Constitution’s emoluments clause every. single. day.”

It remains unclear whether the stays were illegal, however. Zelensky may not have entered office at the time of his stay at Trump International Tower, overlooking Central Park in New York.

A spokeswoman for Zelensky declined to say when the president’s New York stay took place, but Zelensky posted several images from New York City — including a video of jogging in Central Park — on social media in March 2018. That was 14 months before Zelensky entered office and more than six months before he entered the race for president in Ukraine.

Legal experts said the timing made that visit unlikely to violate the foreign emoluments clause, which bars the acceptance of gifts “from any King, Prince, or foreign State.” In three lawsuits winding their way through the court systems, Democrats and business competitors of Trump allege that Trump violates the emoluments ban by accepting payments from foreign leaders.

Other foreign leaders, including from Kuwait, Bahrain and Malaysia, haven’t been bashful about holding events at the Trump hotel in Washington, and when the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia made his own visit to New York last year, members of his entourage also stayed at Trump’s New York hotel.

Attorney General William Barr plans to hold a holiday bash at the hotel in December that will cost a minimum of $30,000, according to documents obtained by the Post. In court, Justice Department attorneys have argued Trump has done nothing wrong. Trump’s company, which did not return a request for comment, has said it donates what it calculates to be profits from foreign business to the U.S. Treasury.