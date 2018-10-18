ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia store has had 20 right-foot shoes stolen over the course of three break-ins this year.
The Roanoke Times reports Roanoke County police arrested 21-year-old Manuel Carlos Ramirez-Godoy in Sunday's burglary of Clean Soles, seizing seven right-foot Nike Air Jordans and a sweatshirt printed with "Call My Lawyer."
Clean Soles operator Rob Wickham previously said he typically keeps right shoes on display, while their other halves rest behind the counter.
A warrant says police had found a cash register behind the store, along with a backpack containing merchandise worth $5,000 and Ramirez-Godoy's student ID.
Court records show Ramirez-Godoy is charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and other counts.
Despite the sweatshirt's instructions, it's unclear whether Ramirez-Godoy has a lawyer.
