ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia store has had 20 right-foot shoes stolen over the course of three break-ins this year.

The Roanoke Times reports Roanoke County police arrested 21-year-old Manuel Carlos Ramirez-Godoy in Sunday's burglary of Clean Soles, seizing seven right-foot Nike Air Jordans and a sweatshirt printed with "Call My Lawyer."

Clean Soles operator Rob Wickham previously said he typically keeps right shoes on display, while their other halves rest behind the counter.

A warrant says police had found a cash register behind the store, along with a backpack containing merchandise worth $5,000 and Ramirez-Godoy's student ID.

Court records show Ramirez-Godoy is charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and other counts.

Despite the sweatshirt's instructions, it's unclear whether Ramirez-Godoy has a lawyer.