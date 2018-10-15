MOSCOW, Pa. — A California woman has been identified as the victim of a bus crash in Pennsylvania.
State police say 33-year-old Rebecca Blanco of Vacaville was killed when the private charter bus she was riding on veered off Interstate 380 near Scranton and crashed into trees about 9 p.m. Sunday. State police say multiple passengers were injured and taken to hospitals. One passenger was airlifted.
Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene. Cornell University said in a statement Monday that she received her MBA in 2017.
The name of the bus company wasn't immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.
