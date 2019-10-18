SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials say California's unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 4% in September.
The state Employment Development Department said Friday that employers added 21,300 nonfarm payroll jobs. That extended California's record job expansion to 115 months.
The unemployment rate in August was 4.1%, matching the previous record low first set in 2018.
The state's current period of job expansion tied the 1960s' expansion when it reached 113 months.
California has gained 3,348,900 jobs since the expansion began in February 2010.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Sun Country scores bookings as 737 Max grounding hits rivals
The Minnesota airline's lesser-known business is flourishing at the moment.
Business
U.S. Steel will idle a production line at Minntac in Mountain Iron, Minn. due to softer markets.
U.S. Steel will idle one production line at Minntac taconite plant in Mountain Iron, Minn. No layoffs expected.
Variety
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died. He was 62.The company on Friday confirmed his death. Hurd was on medical leave, and the company did not…
National
IMF, World Bank leaders appeal for an end to trade wars
The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank appealed to their 189 member countries on Friday to resolve widening disagreements on trade and other issues, warning that the divisions threatened to make the consequences of a global slowdown even worse.
Business
NASCAR closes $2B purchase of International Speedway Corp.
NASCAR closed its $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp. on Friday, bringing under the sanctioning body's control 12 tracks that include Daytona, Talladega and Miami-Homestead Speedway.