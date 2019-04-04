FRESNO, Calif. — A California business owner says store surveillance video recorded a man stealing a small chain saw by stuffing it down his pants.
Jeff Bennett of RG Equipment tells the Fresno Bee his security camera caught the theft Wednesday afternoon.
The video shows the man take the chain saw from a display, stuff the blade down his pants and cover the engine assembly with his jacket.
Bennett says the man drove off in a pickup truck. He believes an accomplice was watching the store last week.
