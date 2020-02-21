– Two years ago, a group of students and their teachers sued the state of California for doing a poor job teaching kids how to read — 53% of California third-graders did not meet state test standards that year, and scores have increased only incrementally since. On Thursday they won $53 million so that the state's lowest-performing schools have the resources to do better.

Under the settlement with the state, most of the funding will be awarded over three years to 75 public elementary schools, including charters, with the poorest third-grade reading scores in California over the last two years. The agreement comes after the novel lawsuit contended that the students' low literacy levels violated California's constitutional mandate to provide all children with equal access to an education, said attorney Mark Rosenbaum at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel.

The plaintiffs included current or former students and educators at La Salle Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles; Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton; and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood. La Salle and Van Buren will be among the schools that receive funding, Rosenbaum said, but not all the recipient schools have been identified.

"We know that literacy is the foundation for all learning, and it's an essential part of participating in democracy. People who can't read and write are often uninformed, are more easily manipulated and less likely to vote," said Pedro Noguera, a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles. This settlement is "just a step, and I think we shouldn't exaggerate how big a step."

Rosenbaum, who filed the suit along with the law firm Morrison & Foerster, said he hopes the state will expand the targeted funding to more schools without more litigation. But settling for 75 schools now means that students will get help sooner.

The heart of their argument — rooted in the state's constitutional mandate for an equal education for all students — is one that public interest lawyers have successfully used before, though not for reading specifically. In 2004, the American Civil Liberties Union settled for about $1 billion a lawsuit that accused the state of denying poor children adequate textbooks, trained teachers and safe classrooms.

Suing the state is more effective than suing individual districts, Rosenbaum said, because "the relief can be applied to every child in California."

Literacy experts including Nell Duke, a University of Michigan education professor, analyzed school records, depositions and assessment results at the schools named in the lawsuit to determine how well they taught reading. They found problems with classroom instruction, discipline and the lack of adequate intervention for struggling students — all of which probably contributed to the low literacy rates, Duke said.

She believes that California will be a model for other states.

"I wouldn't be surprised if other suits in other states follow and I wouldn't be surprised if some states and jurisdictions take this as a cautionary tale" and start directing more aid toward helping their neediest students learn to read, Duke said

The settlement includes up to $50 million in grants for the elementary schools, plus $3 million to support the schools' plans, including a literacy expert to guide them from the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence, a state agency that assists schools and districts.