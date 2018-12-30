LOS ANGELES — After one year of broad legal sales, California's marijuana marketplace remains in transition, as companies adapt to new rules and illegal operators continue to flourish. A snapshot of the emerging legal economy:
— Estimated 2018 sales at licensed dispensaries and delivery services: $2.5 billion.
— Breakdown of sales at dispensaries, by category: buds, 39 percent; concentrates, 33 percent; edibles, 16 percent; pre-rolled, 8 percent; topicals, 2 percent; accessories, 2 percent.
— Number of cultivation licenses: 4,795
— Number of retail storefronts: 531
— Distributors: 996
— Testing labs: 52
