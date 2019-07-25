– It was bath time and Rosalba Moralez heard a cry. She rushed to the bathroom and found her 7-year-old daughter, Alexxa, being doused with brown, putrid water.

"All the water was coming out dirty," Moralez said.

For more than a year, discolored water has gushed from their faucets, as it has in hundreds of other households in Willowbrook, Calif., an unincorporated community in South Los Angeles.

The brown water, provided by the Sativa Los Angeles County Water District, first drew public outrage last year when customers began protesting over unexplained stomach pains and itchy skin.

Sativa's board of directors was disbanded and Los Angeles County took control of the water district. The county is working furiously to replace dilapidated pipes and wells, but problems persist. Overhauling the district has taken far more time and money than anyone had expected because, by the time the county stepped in, the infrastructure was on the brink of collapse.

'We didn't know'

As many as 1,000 community water systems in California may be at high risk of failing to deliver potable water — 1 of every 3 — said a previously undisclosed estimate by senior officials at the California State Water Resources Control Board, which regulates drinking water. These districts often operate in mostly poor areas on thin budgets and little oversight.

Nationally, political leaders have struggled to reach consensus over how to rebuild the aging U.S. infrastructure, including drinking water systems, which the American Society of Civil Engineers gave a D rating in 2017.

California has one of the most Byzantine drinking water systems in the country, and even in urban parts of the state some water systems are so small that they struggle to sustain their maintenance budgets. The small districts are overseen by local boards — often with little to no expertise in water management — making it difficult for the state to keep track of them.

Already, more than 300 public water systems in the state are out of compliance with federal drinking water safety standards, according to publicly available data, and an estimated 1 million Californians are exposed to unsafe drinking water each year. Those are the ones the state knows about.

Often, the state water board does not collect enough information to catch mismanagement until the systems are failing, or are approaching that threshold like Sativa, officials said. The state agency does not keep a list of suspected high-risk systems. The limited information that is collected from water districts is often scattered across agencies and levels of government., including county boundary commissions, which may be reluctant to become involved or lack the authority to do so.

"We didn't know how bad the problems were," said Russ Bryden, an engineer with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works, who took over day-to-day management of Sativa as an emergency administrator last fall. "You could not have known from the outside. Sativa was not supposed to be this bad."

When Los Angeles County took control, officials discovered that the system needed more than $10 million in urgent repairs, Bryden said. They uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and debts. A rash of suspicious spending in 2017 had left the district with just $10,000, according to balances reviewed by the New York Times.

County officials have attributed the water discoloration to high levels of manganese from old pipes, but county and state health officials say the water is safe to drink. But no one wants to drink brown water, and residents have lost faith in the district's promises. To them, it's another example of the growing inequality they see across California.

'They had no water meters'

There were few legal pathways for government intervention. The district was issued citations over the years, including for repeatedly failing to adequately test water quality. Staff that reviews municipal services began to raise alarms about Sativa's practices as early as 2005. By 2012, after another review, the commission discovered that Sativa had not carried out any financial audits in seven years, and it began to push for the district to consolidate with another water utility, said Paul Novak, the executive officer at the Los Angeles Local Agency Formation Commission.

"They had no water meters, they had no computer systems, there were some extreme nepotism issues, and they were giving illegal holiday bonuses," Novak said. "When you're dealing with people who are, at best, incompetent, the rules have to change.' "

When the county took over management of Sativa in November, Bryden said he could not find any bookkeeping, including invoices, purchase orders or receipts.

Luis Landeros, the Sativa board president from 2016 to 2018, declined to comment, as did other board members who served during that time. Sativa's former general manager, Thomas Martin, told the Los Angeles Times in September that he did not support the state's decision to take over the water district and that "We wish the best of luck to the customers."

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget plan in June that includes $130 million annually to help distressed water systems. The money will help small districts fund desperately needed repairs. But it is unclear how much that would help improve oversight.

For now, Los Angeles County has borne the brunt of the financial costs involved with rehabilitating Sativa. The county will probably pay for about $8 million of an estimated $14 million in repairs. The rest will be covered by revenue — clients must still pay their bill despite the brown water — and state grants.

Many people in Sativa are skeptical that things will improve. "People think this is the ghetto, so they don't care," Moralez said.