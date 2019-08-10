– Near the western edge of Kern County, where the Temblor Range gives way to a landscape of steam pipes, fuel lines and bobbing pump jacks, there’s a definite mood in this dusty little oil town: defiance.

Hardly a day goes by without reports of the growing leak in nearby Cymric oil field. So far, more than 900,000 gallons of oil and brine have oozed from a Chevron well and filled a dry creek, creating a hazardous black lagoon.

Judging from the rowdy talk at Mike and Annie’s Penny Bar — a watering hole for oil field hands — the locals see a different story playing out. “Environmentalists have it all wrong,” argued Troy Smith, 46, an oil field worker. “Compared with the catastrophic Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska and BP’s deep-sea spill in the Gulf of Mexico, our little outbreak is nothing. Yet, they’re using it as an excuse to shut down California’s oil industry and wipe us out.

“What more do they want?” he asked. “We already work under the strictest standards imaginable, and adhere to them tooth and nail.”

Smith, like many others in tiny McKittrick, is more worried about how the largest California spill in nearly three decades will affect election campaigns and new oil industry legislation in Congress and the state Legislature.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has taken a more anti-oil stance than his predecessor, Jerry Brown, ventured to the spill site for a firsthand look last month, the sarcastic response heard across town was, “There goes the neighborhood.”

But the future of California’s billion-dollar oil industry was already being shaped by shifting political winds, building concerns about toxic emissions from oil and natural gas production, development of alternative energy facilities and a recent overhaul of the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources ­ (DOGGR), the state’s primary oil regulatory agency.

“California can put a stop to the inevitability of oil spills by intentionally transitioning away from oil extraction,” said Kathryn Phillips, Sierra Club California’s director. “The state must prioritize our public health and our environment over corporate polluters’ profits.”

Economic lifeline

That kind of talk raises hackles in the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, where oil is an economic and cultural force crucial to the lives of thousands of people.

When retiree Raul Rubio, 67, wants to relax, he leans back in a folding chair in his backyard facing an oil field. The scenery is perfect for sifting through memories of the 40 years he worked as an oil field operator.

An odd sort of duality permeates his feelings about the ongoing oil spill roughly 3½ miles from his home.

On one hand, he can recall many industrial accidents over the years that could have had potentially devastating consequences. But he also appreciates the slower pace of life.

About 12 years ago, a Cymric well blasted a mixture of oil and water so high that it traveled for miles in the wind. Gooey spots covered the town straddling a lonely stretch of Hwy. 33 like leopard spots.

“Chevron immediately took responsibility and fixed that well,” he recalled. “They also paid to clean our cars and property.”

Around the same time, while making the rounds of another local oil field, he said: “I discovered an oil spill that spilled into a ravine and then flowed for miles. That problem also got fixed right away.”

So, he wasn’t all that worried about the ongoing leak at Cymric field. “I know that Chevron is out there cleaning things up,” he said. “They know what they’re doing. If it was a danger to the people living here, they would have notified us.”

Skepticism runs deep here when it comes to environmentalists’ warnings about the dangers posed by oil production and an array of unconventional oil and natural gas extraction techniques and their hazardous byproducts on wildlife, air quality, drinking water in aquifers and global climate change.

Don’t believe it. Life is as safe and peaceful as it always has been, locals like to say.

But anti-oil forces aren’t waiting before some of the potential long-lasting effects from oil wells become evident.

In a state where 5.5 million people live within a mile of an oil well, the Legislature is currently weighing the merits of Assembly Bill 345 to create 2,500-foot health and safety buffer zones between new oil and gas wells and sensitive land uses including schools, homes and hospitals.

The bill was inspired, in part, by a Kern County Superior Court ruling in May that the city of Arvin had illegally approved four new wells adjacent to homes and farms already coping with 10 active gas and oil wells, some of them in farm fields.

‘Really strong signal’

“This case sends a really strong signal that the oil industry cannot just do whatever it wants — it must follow California’s environmental laws,” said Chelsea Tu, senior attorney at the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment.

Separately, Newsom in June signed a state budget that earmarked $1.5 million for an unprecedented study to find ways to reduce California’s petroleum production and demand.

A few days later, he fired DOGGR Supervisor Ken Harris for issuing too many permits for hydraulic fracking and allegations that several of his regulators own stock in major oil companies.

On his first day on the job, Jason Marshall, appointed acting supervisor at DOGGR, ordered Chevron to “take all measures” to stop the seepage at the Cymric field that has continued intermittently for more than two months.

He’s been frustrated by an inability to get clear answers to some basic questions: Why hasn’t the leak been stopped? Why did Chevron and state regulators wait two months to alert the public about the problem that began May 10?

Chevron’s Richard Hinkley said he believes that the seepage started after crews used cement to fortify a dormant well that in 2004 had been taken out of commission. So far, he said, crews have vacuumed up about 90% of the fluid that had pooled in the dry creek bed that cuts across the 485-acre oil field.

And so far, there are no reported injuries or threats to drinking water aquifers, officials said. As for Chevron’s decision not to formally alert the public, Chevron spokesman, Sean Comey, said, “If there had been any risk to human health, we would have responded differently.”