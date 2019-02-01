LOS ANGELES — The California Highway Patrol has suspended the police powers of numerous officers and supervisors in the agency's East Los Angeles office after discovering fraudulent overtime records.

Chief Mark Garrett of the agency's Southern Division said at a news conference Friday that an investigation has uncovered at least $360,000 in fraudulent overtime pay in 2017 and 2018.

He declined to say how many officers and supervisors are believed involved, adding that the investigation isn't over. He says a number of them have been placed on paid administrative leave and their peace officer powers have been removed.

Garrett says investigators are sharing details of the probe with county prosecutors.

He says the East Los Angeles office is the only one of the agency's 103 commands believed involved in the fraudulent overtime.