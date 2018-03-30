SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A 25-year-old Southern California man who kept a document on his computer titled "How to Practice Child Love" has been sentenced to 125 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting children as young as 5.
David Goodman, a one-time Disneyland employee, was sentenced Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the Banning man assaulted children ranging in age from 5 to 11. He was arrested in 2014 and convicted last month.
Prosecutors say Goodman wrote a detailed confession letter that said the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers, whom he described as "easy targets."
He also volunteered at a children's theater group.
