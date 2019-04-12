SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to killing more than 150 protected birds and other wildlife.
State prosecutors said Friday that 68-year-old Richard Parker also agreed to pay $75,000 in fines after pleading guilty to crimes related to poaching.
Wildlife officers began investigating Parker last March after receiving a tip by someone who saw a man kill a hawk near the town of Standish, 135 miles northeast of Sacramento. When they searched Parker's property, officers found 159 dead animals, most of them red-tailed hawks but also two bobcats and a mountain lion.
