On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law one of the nation’s toughest standards for the use of deadly force by police, ending years of often tense discussion and providing bittersweet relief for families of those killed by officers. “The bill goes to the heart of some of our most sacred principles, in which force should be exercised judiciously, with respect for human life and dignity,” the governor said in a statement.

California’s old standard made it rare for police officers to be charged following a shooting and rarer still for them to be convicted. It was based on the doctrine of “reasonable fear,” meaning if prosecutors or jurors believed officers had a reason to fear for their safety, they could use lethal force.

The bill that legislators passed this year represented a compromise. Though the law requires that police use deadly force only “when necessary in defense of human life” — a more stringent standard than before — civil rights advocates and law enforcement groups agreed to drop from the bill provisions that would have held officers criminally liable in more cases.

The legislation was spurred by the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed young black man who was gunned down in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento in March 2018 when police mistook a cellphone he was holding for a gun. An analysis of police footage by the New York Times found he was killed within 23 seconds. Officers fired 20 times.

When Sacramento prosecutors and Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office both decided not to criminally prosecute the officers, protests roiled the capital. “This is the Stephon Clark law,” Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, said after the bill was signed Monday.“This is about his legacy.”