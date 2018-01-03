SAN FRANCISCO — The California attorney general says a tweet by President Donald Trump shows the true motivation behind his decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

The Dec. 29 tweet says there can be no Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without a wall on the Mexico border and other immigration changes.

In a court filing Tuesday with U.S. District Judge William Alsup, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the tweet is additional evidence that the president wanted to make DACA recipients a bargaining chip.

U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Devin O'Malley declined comment. The agency previously said the administration ended the program amid the possibility of a lawsuit against it.

Alsup is considering five lawsuits that seek to reinstate DACA.

The program was enacted by President Barack Obama and has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.