LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church's pastors.
Christian Assembly purchased the debt for $53,000 and is working with a nonprofit organization to pay the outstanding bills for 5,555 families in 28 neighborhoods, co-lead pastor Tom Hughes said in a video posted online Thursday.
"We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached," he said.
The church will also help the recipients repair their credit scores, Hughes said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
California church to pay off $5.3M in family medical bills
A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church's pastors.
Variety
Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
Boeing safely landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert Sunday after an aborted flight to the International Space Station that could hold up the company's effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.
Local
Doctor, office manager plead guilty in painkiller scheme
A doctor and an office manager at a Wauwatosa clinic have pleaded guilty to handing out large doses of painkillers to people who paid in cash.
Home & Garden
Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution
Peering over the side of his skiff anchored in the middle of New Hampshire's Great Bay, Fred Short liked what he saw.
National
Most US workers still pay price of no paid parental leave
Nancy Glynn could not afford a funeral for her newborn son who died after a premature birth.