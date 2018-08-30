EUGENE, Ore. — Jeff Wilson became the first medalist in 31 years to win the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, beating defending champion Sean Knapp 2 and 1 on Thursday at Eugene Country Club.
The 55-year-old Wilson, a car dealership owner from Fairfield, California, won his first USGA title. He won the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to take a 2-up lead and ended the match with a par halve on the par-4 17th.
"First you've got to get over yourself and then you have to beat the guy playing with you. And it's difficult," Wilson said. "I always thought I was good enough to be a USGA champion, but I never put the work in. And that shows up when the matches are on the line. This year, I put the work in."
The 56-year-old Knapp, from Oakmont, Pennsylvania, was trying to become the first back-to-back champion since William C. Campbell in 1979-1980.
"How is this his first (USGA) win?" Knapp asked. "Anybody that's played amateur golf at a high level has known Jeff Wilson. He's a superstar. You did not see a senior golfer out there. You saw one of the best amateur golfers in the country."
Knapp took the lead with a birdie win on the par-4 11th. Wilson tied it with a birdie win on the par-5 13th, took the lead with a par on the par-4 14th and doubled the advantage with a birdie on the par-4 15th. They halved the par-5 16th with birdies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.