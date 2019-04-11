The owners of the National Enquirer are in talks to sell the tabloid to California billionaire Ronald Burkle, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

An acquisition of the Enquirer by Burkle, a Democratic donor with close ties to former President Bill Clinton, could raise eyebrows in Washington given President Donald Trump's fondness for the tabloid, which he has praised on Twitter.

While representatives of the Enquirer, which is owned by American Media Inc., are deep in their negotiations with Burkle, the deal could still fall apart, according to the two people with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Representatives for Burkle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Burkle specializes in buying distressed companies and selling them at a profit or rebuilding them to increase their value. He made his initial fortune buying and selling supermarkets in his home state. In 1999, he helped buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey franchise out of bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cup championships since then.

The Enquirer, which loses money, became an inconvenient asset for American Media after it drew the attention of federal prosecutors for its role in aiding Trump's 2016 campaign.

David Pecker, American Media's chief executive, is said to have helped Trump's candidacy through a deal to buy a story from a Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump.

American Media acquired the story for $150,000 and never published it, following a tabloid industry practice known as catch-and-kill. Federal prosecutors in New York gave Pecker an immunity deal in its investigation of the arrangement.

American Media's principal owner, the hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, pressed Pecker to sell the tabloid after it wound up in investigators' cross hairs.