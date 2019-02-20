SANTA ANA, Calif. — A worker at Southern California's John Wayne Airport was killed when a tire on a jet bridge used to connect terminals to aircraft doors exploded during maintenance.
Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson says the accident happened late Tuesday morning in a workshop.
Thompson says two airport employees contractor were working on the tire, which was about 4 feet (1.2 meters) in diameter.
The explosion's force set off a fire alarm that summoned airfield rescue crews.
One worker was pronounced dead. The other did not seek treatment.
Thompson says both worked for a company that maintains the Orange County airport's luggage handling system and jet bridges. They are the moveable passenger-loading structures that connect terminals to airliner doors.
The state's workplace safety agency, known as Cal-OSHA, will investigate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.