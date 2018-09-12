Calgary is considering a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, with the cost of the games estimated at $5.23 billion.
Calgary voters will decide on Nov. 13 whether they want to host the games.
Calgary 2026 bid corporation chief executive officer Mary Moran told the Calgary council the $5.23 billion figure was calculated in 2018 dollars. She says the total could be $5.99 billion by 2026.
The 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, cost about $7.7 billion.
Calgary 2026 says the required public investment from taxpayers — which comes from the city, provincial and federal governments — would be about $3 billion.
The remainder would be paid for privately via ticket sales, merchandising, licensing, corporate sponsorships and a contribution from the International Olympic Committee in cash and services.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.