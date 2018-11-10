Noah King said he's had a good transition into Caledonia's starting quarterback position, a role his older brother, Owen, held the previous three seasons.

That successful transition was apparent Friday as the Warriors beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 41-0 in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Burnsville High School.

King, a junior, rushed for a touchdown and threw for two more for the three-time-defending Class 2A champion Warriors (11-0), who have won 52 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in state history.

Tate Meiners and Nick McCabe caught King's touchdown passes, and McCabe and Jack Beardmore also rushed for touchdowns. Payton Schott returned a first-quarter fumble for a score on a snow-covered field.

"We're a program that doesn't make excuses," coach Carl Fruechte said of the conditions. "It doesn't matter what kind of weather it is. We're going to play the game."

Caledonia won 41 consecutive games from 2015 to 2017 with Owen King as quarterback. King graduated this past spring and is now on the South Dakota State basketball team.

Noah King became starting quarterback this fall and had thrown 14 touchdown passes and rushed for eight before Friday.

"At the beginning of the year, a lot of guys were stepping into new roles," King said. "I think we're playing our best football at the most important time."

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (9-3) was making its first state appearance since New Richland-Hartland made it to state in 1985.

