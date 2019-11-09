Caledonia extended the country’s longest winning streak to 66 games with a 56-14 victory over Pipestone on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A football state tournament at Rochester Mayo High School.

Noah King threw for six touchdowns and ran for another for the Warriors. The senior quarterback threw three scoring passes to Cole Kronebusch, two to Eli King and one to Donnie Lakey. Jed Kasten ran for a touchdown for the Warriors.

The Arrows scored first on a 26-yard touchdown on fourth down from JT Tinklenberg to Dawson Schelhaas.

The longest winning streak in state history is 78, held by Stephen-Argyle. Stephen-Argyle’s streak ended in 2008 after five consecutive state titles in 9-Man.

Class 4A

Rocori 35, Delano 7: Senior quarterback Jack Steil accounted for four touchdowns for Rocori, running for three and connecting with Jayden Philippi for a score. Running back Luke Humbert had a 1-yard run, recording his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. Max Otto scored the lone touchdown for the Tigers.

9-Man

Hancock 32, Renville County West 20: Tyler Timmerman ran for four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Preston Rohloff to lead the Owls past the Jaguars at Buffalo High School. Jaden Kolker, Jack Howard and Brandon Hoberg ran for a touchdown each for the Jaguars.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, South Ridge 6: Dillon Drake ran for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score to lead the Rangers past the Panthers at Public School Stadium in Duluth. Asher Zubich threw two touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown and Sam Lokken caught a touchdown pass for the Rangers. Weston Stroschein ran for a touchdown for the Panthers.

Win-E-Mac 48, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6: Nathan Fortmann ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead Patriots past the Ponies at Moorhead High School. Gavin Walker threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Kobe Hamre caught a touchdown pass, Remy Goodwin ran for a score and Zach Simonson recorded a safety for the Patriots. Brandon Miller ran for a touchdown for the Ponies.

Mountain Lake 42, Grand Meadow 12: Abraham Stoesz accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Wolverines past the Superlarks at Wescott Field in Austin. The senior quarterback ran for four touchdowns and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Nickel, and Micah Holmberg ran for a score for the Wolverines. Dusty Copley ran for a touchdown and Luke Speer returned a fumble for a score for the Superlarks.

