Local fan favorite Caleb Truax of Osseo will fight Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin of Brooklyn in a highly anticipated rematch Aug. 31 at the Minneapolis Armory.

The pro boxing card’s main event will be a bout between former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara of Cuba and Ramon Alvarez of Mexico for the vacant IBF super welterweight world title

Ramon (28-7-3) is the brother of Canelo Alvarez, a Mexican boxing superstar. Lara is 25-3-3.

Truax and Quillin, both former world champions, met April 13 in front of a packed house at the Armory. That fight ended in the second round “no decision” after Truax suffered a deep cut over his left eye and was unable to continue.

The winner will be the mandatory challenger for the IBF super middleweight belt held by Caleb Plant.

Mariucci touch-up OKed

A renovation project for 3M Arena at Mariucci. which includes a state-of-the-art weight room, a remodeled office suite and a new ‘M’ Club alumni room, was approved by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.

It will be funded entirely through private donations.

Etc.

• Carleton women’s basketball coach Cassie Kosiba has resigned after nine seasons to become the associate athletic director/senior women’s administrator at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Former Kights coach Tammy Metcalf-Filzen was named the interim head coach for this coming season.

• Dan Schofer was named the director of track and field/cross country at Macalester College. He was the head men’s and women’s cross-country coach at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, the past 13 years.

• Nate Stevens of Northfield shot a 4-under 68 for the first round lead in the Minnesota Boys’ Junior PGA Championship at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood. Minn. Jack Olson of Fargo is a shot back.