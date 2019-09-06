Armstrong jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and cruised past Hopkins 37-11 in a football game at Hopkins High School on Thursday night.

Caleb Jones scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards to help the Falcons build a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and later scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth.

Jake Breitbach threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Thai Bowman for the Falcons' first score. The tandem connected again for a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 27-3 lead at halftime. Daniel Bies added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for Armstrong.

Hopkins got on the board with a 30-yard field goal by Cole Beyer in the second quarter. Demetrius Patton scored on a 20-yard run for the Royals in the third quarter.

Boys' soccer

St. Paul Academy 1, Minnehaha Academy 0: Lath Akpa scored in the first half to give the Spartans the victory over the host Redhawks.

Edina 3, Eden Prairie 2: The Class 2A, No. 1 Hornets scored three goals in the first half and held off a second-half rally by the host Eagles. Casey Ott scored two goals to lead the Hornets and Sammy Presthus added one. Tyler Beaupre and Kevin Rojas scored a goal each for the Eagles.

Girls' soccer

Edina 1, Eden Prairie 0: Cassie Michel stopped four shots for the Class 2A, No. 3 Hornets to shut out the host No. 9 Eagles. Maddie Dahlien scored for the Hornets in the first half.

Prior Lake 1, Eastview 1: Emily Stephens scored a goal for the Lightning in the second half to salvage a draw with the visiting Lakers. Kate Trachsel scored for the Lakers.

Lakeville North 2, Burnsville 0: Brooke Power and Anna Tobias scored goals to lead Class 2A, No. 8 Panthers past the visiting Blaze.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0: The Class 1A, No. 5 Red Knights broke the game open with two goals in the second half to defeat the host Jaguars. Ashtyn Lowenberg recorded a goal and an assist, Avery Richardson and Sydney Drees had a goal each, Tilly Wolfe had an assist and Shannon Carney made one save for the Red Knights.

Fridley 3, Nova Classical 0: Grace Prairie had a hat trick to lead the Tigers past the host Nova Knights.

Waconia 3, Rockford 0: Isabelle Schuster stopped four shots as the Class 1A, No. 8 Wildcats shut out the host Rockets. Paige Madden, Tess Johnson and Riley Bredeson each scored a goal for the Wildcats.

Eagan 6, Apple Valley 0: Morgan Eckerle recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Class 2A, No. 6 Wildcats past the visiting host Eagles. Julia Barger scored two goals and had an assist, Olivia Miller scored the other goal for the Wildcats.

