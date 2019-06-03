Calabrio Inc., a Minneapolis-based maker of customer service software, said Monday it has acquired Teleopti, a Swedish developer of software for workplace management.

Terms were not disclosed.

The deal is the second acquisition by Calabrio since the New York investment firm KKR took a controlling stake in the company in August 2016. The company in April 2017 acquired Symmetrics, a Canadian software developer.

Calabrio has more than doubled its revenue under KKR and employs about 350 people in its North Loop office.

Calabrio makes software for businesses to offer support to consumers over the phone or via electronic chats and other means. Its tools contain analytics capabilities for business to discover patterns in interactions with customers.

With Teleopti's software, Calabrio aims to build on some of the workforce management capabilities that are already in its tools. The combination "provides companies around the world with an intelligent view of agent and customer interactions," Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio's chief executive, said in a statement.

Teleopti's software helps businesses determine when to schedule workers. It has focused on the call center market, a business that can encounter extreme variability in the need for workers. The company's products try to close the gap between expected demand and staffing and, as a result, lower costs for call centers.

John Park, a KKR member and Calabrio's chairman, said the investment firm wants KKR to build "the leading customer experience intelligence platform in the cloud," a reference to software and services that are delivered over the internet rather than requiring businesses to own large data systems to run Calabrio's products.

Earlier this year, Calabrio released a new version of its core customer interaction software, called Calabrio One.

Calabrio was formed in 2007 in a spinoff from Spanlink Communications, a call center firm that's now a unit of ConvergeOne in Eagan.