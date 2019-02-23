BERKELEY, Calif. — Kristine Anigwe and Recee' Caldwell scored 20 points each, Asha Thomas added 18 and California ended a five-game losing streak by snapping No. 17 Arizona State's five-game winning streak with a 69-60 victory Friday night.
Thomas made three 3-pointers in the third period when the Golden Bears (15-11, 6-9 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils 22-9 and took the lead for good, going into the fourth quarter ahead 47-41. ASU got as close as three with 4:12 to go in the game before Caldwell started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer.
Cal's only other lead came early in the first period with ASU going ahead by 12 with 3:19 remaining in the second quarter and leading 32-25 at halftime.
Anigwe grabbed 15 rebounds giving her a double-double in all 26 of Cal's games this season. Caldwell and Thomas made four 3-pointers each.
Reili Richardson scored 12 points and Courtney Ekmark 10 for ASU (18-7, 9-5). The Sun Devils' leading scorer, Kianna Ibis, who had 26 points in a 62-61 win over Cal on Jan. 13, was just 1-of-11 shooting with three points on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.