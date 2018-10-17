GILBERT, S.C. — A South Carolina Boy Scout troop discovered its trailer holding thousands of dollars' worth of camping gear was stolen, and the Louisiana Cajun Navy stepped in to help.
WLTX-TV reports an assistant scout master with Gilbert Troop 60, Rocky Sharpe, says it was devastating to learn the trailer was stolen over the weekend. A Facebook video posted Tuesday by the Cajun Navy says "God has put us in a position to rectify this situation."
The video says the Cajun Navy met up with the troop that night to provide items including camping gear, camping stoves, propane tanks, bug spray, food, drinks and American flags.
