ARLINGTON, Texas — The Oakland Athletics kept right on rolling and delayed Bartolo Colon's latest attempt at a milestone.

Trevor Cahill ended a nine-start winless streak, Colon failed for his fourth consecutive outing to become the winningest major league pitcher born in Latin America and the A's beat the Rangers 7-6 on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep and extend their winning streak to six games, matching their season high.

Matt Chapman homered, tripled twice and scored three runs for the A's, who have swept three four-game series on the road for the first time since 1928. Oakland is a majors-best 27-7 since June 16 and trails Seattle by one game for the AL's second wild card.

Oakland, at 61-43, is 18 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 9, 2014.

"It's great to come out of here with four wins," Chapman said. "It's huge for us."

During the game, four-time All-Star Cole Hamels embraced Rangers teammates and left the dugout amid reports that he was being traded to the Chicago Cubs, though the club didn't announce any deal Thursday. After the game, the left-hander's locker was empty, his nameplate above the locker gone.

"Our ace the past two, three years. It is sad but understandable," Elvis Andrus said. "I wish him the best."

Cahill (2-2) allowed five runs, seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in five innings. He had been 0-2 since beating the Chicago White Sox on April 17 and twice went on the disabled list.

Blake Treinen allowed Adrian Beltre's leadoff single in the ninth, and pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa advanced on a wild pitch. Treinen then retired Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos in order for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Colon (5-9) allowed six runs and nine hits in seven innings, throwing a season-high 106 pitches. He has 245 wins, tied with Dennis Martinez.

"The most important thing is I battled and gave us a chance to win," Colon said through an interpreter.

Texas dropped to 42-62 and is 20 games under .500 for the first time since finishing 2014 at 67-95.

The game was tied at 3 in the fourth when Dustin Fowler and Martini hit consecutive RBI triples, and Marcus Semien followed with a run-scoring single.

Profar hit a two-run triple in the fifth, and Jonathan Lucroy's sacrifice fly in the eighth boosted the lead to 7-5. Jeurys Familia, acquired from the New York Mets last weekend, threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the bottom half.

DAVIS' HOMER STREAK ENDS

Khris Davis was held without a home run after homering in his previous six games against Texas and the previous four games overall. He was one short of Ken Griffey Jr.'s mark for consecutive games with a homer against the Rangers, set in 1994. Davis went 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts.

Davis, Oakland's regular DH, is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season in left field on Friday in the opener of an interleague series at Colorado.

SHORT HOPS

The A's had four triples for the first time since 1967. ... Oakland rookie OF Nick Martini, leading off for the third time this season, reached base four times and scored twice. . Beltre had three singles, raising his hits total to 3,122. . The Rangers were 4 for 20 with runners in scoring position with eight strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: OF Matt Joyce (lumbar strain) has felt sick in recent days, and the club will reassess his status next week.

Rangers: RHP Chris Martin (groin strain) threw 20 pitches of batting practice and could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

UP NEXT

A's: LHP Sean Manaea (9-6, 3.3) is to start Friday at Colorado, He is 4-0 in his last five starts and is seeking to match his career best for consecutive winning decisions.

Rangers: RHP Yovani Gallardo (4-1, 7.18) will open a three-game series at Houston on Friday. He pitched six scoreless innings in beating Cleveland last Sunday.